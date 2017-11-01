While the United States and many other nations worldwide celebrated Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, the city of New York witnessed a nightmare of its own when a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists in Lower Manhattan. The attack killed at least eight people and injured about 11 others.

The suspect, identified as Sayfullo Saipov, has been arrested and the authorities have termed the attack as an act of terrorism. Saipov is said to have shouted "Allahu akbar" before the police managed to get hold of him.

Though no terror group has claimed the attack yet, it is suspected that Saipov was a part of ISIS as he is said to have left a handwritten note in the truck pledging his allegiance to the group. The police found notes in Arabic and also an image of ISIS' flag, reported Express UK.

US President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident and said that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) must not be allowed to "return or enter" the US. Authorities too believe that this was an act of terror.

"We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!" Trump's tweet read.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Even as the ISIS is yet to say anything, pro-ISIS groups have hailed the attack on instant messaging app Telegram and have also been posting diabolical photos and posters regarding the same, reported India Today. Numerous people have shared these images and posters on Twitter.

11. They are also making commemorative online posters, marking the occasion: pic.twitter.com/fxsFMUSr6l — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) October 31, 2017

5) #ISIS supporters celebrating #Manhattan attack, stating: "You killed men and widowed women and orphaned children...what do you expect!" pic.twitter.com/LPLCc7sRDh — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 31, 2017

Despite no claim yet from #ISIS for #ManhattanAttack, group supporters are promoting the incident as "just terror" with posters pic.twitter.com/PUjR6Xv3lo — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) October 31, 2017

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old suspect was shot by the police when he got out of the vehicle with a gun in each hand. He was then arrested and taken to the hospital, where he underwent a surgery and is in critical condition, reported the Associated Press.

Speaking of the attack, eyewitnesses said that there was chaos all over and "a lot of blood." "I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground," Chen Yi, an Uber driver said, while a chef at a nearby restaurant explained that people were screaming everywhere. "So many police came, and they didn't know what was happening. People were screaming. Females were screaming at the top of their lungs," Eugene Duffy added.

While it is being said that Saipov is a native of Uzbekistan, he has a Florida driver's license and may have been staying in New Jersey.

Strangely, Saipov has been described by his neighbours as a nice and friendly person. He is said to be married and has two children. "He is very good guy, he is very friendly... he is like little brother... he look at me like big brother," Saipov's friend Kobiljon Matkarov told the New York Post.

"My kids like him too, he is always playing with them. He is playing all the time," he added.