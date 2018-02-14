From amazingly beautiful to extremely crazy, the New York Fashion Week is known to feature the best of everything. And the Fall/Winter 2018 Ready-to-Wear show, which started on February 8 and goes on till February 16, has something for everyone. While designers such as DVF, Prabal Gurung and Tom Ford are known for their work, an Indonesian designer has caught our eye this time.

Vivi Zubedi made her New York solo runway show debut this season and stunned the front row with her abaya-only lineup. And if you thought that the collection would be boring and monotonous, you couldn't be more wrong.

The collection featured abayas and hijabs paired with funky prints and embellishments, sneakers and even baseball caps. Did you ever think you would see baseball caps and abayas in the same ensemble? No, right? But Zubedi clearly knew what she was doing.

The collection was titled Urang Banua and many pieces featured the words "Banua Borneo." Through the collection, Zubedi intended to bring attention to the region in Indonesia, reported BellaNYC, and also wanted to show her support to the weavers and fabric artisans in the region.

"When I saw the elderly weavers in the village in South Kalimantan, I suddenly wanted to create a collection inspired by the fashion of their time, the 40s through 60s. I want to make chic and stylish masterpieces with their handcrafted materials. I want this fabric to be the new trend in fashion," the website quoted Zubedi as saying.

While her creations were evidently a hit, she also took her bow before an admiring and applauding crowd, which gave her a standing ovation. Several influencers later spoke of Zubedi's collection and said they loved it.

"I thought the show was amazing," US blogger and stylist Dyandra Raye told AFP. "I would wear all of them! I'm super dramatic!" Echoing her thoughts, fashion writer Kristen Martin added: "I absolutely loved it. I think it's really important for us to embrace each other's culture."

Here are a few pieces from her collection