New Yorks old Koscuiszko Bridge was demolished on October 1 after 78 years of serving New York City commuters.The bridge was wired with 944 small 12-pound charges and the ground piled with shock-absorbing sand ahead of of the demolition.
New York Citys old Kosciuszko Bridge demolished
- October 2, 2017 12:58 IST
