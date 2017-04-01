New York City mayor plans to close notorious prison on Rikers Island within 10 years

The mayor of New York City has vowed to close the notorious prison on Rikers Island within 10 years. Mayor Bill de Blasio has also promised to replace the violence-hit correction home with at least a few new facilities to lock up inmates elsewhere in the city.
