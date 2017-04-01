- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
-
- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
New York City mayor plans to close notorious prison on Rikers Island within 10 years
The mayor of New York City has vowed to close the notorious prison on Rikers Island within 10 years. Mayor Bill de Blasio has also promised to replace the violence-hit correction home with at least a few new facilities to lock up inmates elsewhere in the city.
Most popular