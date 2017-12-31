What is New Year's Eve without the annual New York Ball Drop ceremony? The annual Times Square event watches millions gather at the landmark location to bid goodbye to the year gone by and welcome the New Year.

This year alone, NY Daily News reports that about two million people are expected to gather at Times Square on New Year's Eve to see the big ball drop, and welcome the New Year.

Also read: Happy New Year: This country will celebrate it first while these islands are the last to welcome 2018

But there are several who wish to be a part of the tradition but not exactly at the location. It is for them that several channels live stream the event.

Like every year, this year too many TV channels and online portals have taken it upon themselves to provide you the best look at the Ball Drop while you munch on those holiday snacks on your couch.

New York Ball Drop 2018 watch online live:

The official Times Square website will start streaming the event from 5 pm on December 31. Earth Cam will also provide live streaming option for people at home.

On TV:

As every year, ABC will broadcast the Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest, where viewer at home can catch all the performances. The broadcast will start at 8 pm. The countdown will begin at 11:59 pm. This year, Tarana Burke—the woman behind the #MeToo hashtag and movement—will hit the button to kicks off the ball drop.

For live streaming online option, here are the quick links:

Times Square

Earth Cam

With security playing the biggest concern for the police, concrete barriers, special explosives-sniffing dogs and armed cops have been placed in surrounding hotels as security measures for the Times Square ball drop ceremony.

Considering it has been just eight weeks since a rented truck killed eight people in Manhattan, police is taking extra measures to avoid any such event to take place again.

It is reported that trucks will not be allowed from between W. 34th and West 59th streets between 6th and 8th avenues.