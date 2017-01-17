New Years Eve Reina nightclub attacker arrested in Istanbul

  • January 17, 2017 16:05 IST
    By Reuters
New Years Eve Reina nightclub attacker arrested in Istanbul Close
The gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Years Day has been caught in Istanbul, media reports say. On Monday (16 January), Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said the mass shooting was carried out professionally with the involvement of an intelligence organisation and not just a terrorist organisations act.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular