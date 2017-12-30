2018 is just around the corner and the New Year will be welcomed by people across New York city with spectacular fireworks. Barge off Statue of Liberty will display an iconic burst of light on Sunday (December 31) midnight.

Prospect Park Brooklyn Long Meadow and Central Park Cherry Hill are also planning to fill the sky of New York City with sparkling lights. The traditional ball drop at Times Square in Manhattan will also take place on Sunday night.

Here are some of the best fireworks displays around New York City:

Central Park Cherry Hill: The New York Road Runners' will be organising the annual four-mile Midnight Run on Sunday night. All the participants who complete the challenge will be credited towards New York City Marathon.

The event will kick off at 10 pm local time with dancing and fun run. It will conclude with a midnight fireworks display organised by the New York Road Runners'.

Prospect Park: The New Year's Eve fireworks in Prospect Park are the best option for all those people, who are looking for a free, low-key celebration.

Grand Army Plaza, West Drive and Prospect Park West between 9th Street and Grand Army Plaza are some of the vantage points to watch the iconic burst of light on December 31 midnight.

Barge off Statue of Liberty: The fireworks near the neoclassical sculpture are being sponsored by Circle Line Sightseeing. It is one of the places in New York City that has legal permits issued by the Fire Department to display fireworks.

Brooklyn Bridge Walk: When the sky of New York City gets filled up with sparkling lights on the night of December 31, it can be scanned from the iconic landmark. The visitors will also get a chance to take a tour of the place with guides trained by a historian.

Traditional Ball Drop at Times Square: Since 1907, a ball has been dropped from Times Square in Manhattan and over a million people gather together to watch the show.

Live streaming details of New York New Year's Eve fireworks 2018

It is not really necessary to be in Times Square to watch the traditional ball drop. Multiple streaming sites and broadcasting channels will be telecasting the event live. Although the official website for Times Square is set to begin the streaming, Earth Cam has already begun the live streaming.