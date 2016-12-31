What's New Year's eve without the traditional Ball Drop at Times Square? Like the previous years, this time too, around one million people from around the world are expected to descend on to Manhattan to witness the ball drop at Times Square to ring in 2017. And if you are among the many who prefer to watch the event on television or online, fret not, for here are the ways you can catch the event live.

Online:

To watch a live stream of the ball drop, head over to TimesSquareNYC.org. The official Times Square Ball App is also available on Apple's App Store and on Google Play.

On television:

ABC's Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve will have Ryan Seacrest kicking off the show at 8 pm. The programme will feature the New Year's Eve festivities in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans and it will have Fergie and Jenny McCarthy sharing hosting duties. The show will also feature performances by Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan and Thomas Rhett among others.

NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly will be aired from 11:30 pm to 12:30 am and it will have Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton performing.

CNN New Year's Eve live in Times Square will begin its telecast from 8pm and it will feature Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin. The show will have performances beamed from other parts of the country and the most notable one will be Keith Urban's from Nashville's Music City Midnight concert that will also have Styx, Moon Taxi, A Thousand Horses and Charlie Worsham.

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution will begin at 11 pm on Fox and it will feature Pitbull, Biz Markie, Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC and Naughty By Nature.