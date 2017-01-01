Somdev Devvarman, one of the best singles players India has produced in the ATP circuit, has decided to call it quits. This news comes as a major shock as the tennis player was just 31.

The Tripura-born star announced the major news on Twitter.

Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 1, 2017

Somdev might have been troubled with injuries in the past as well, but when in form, it was great to watch him play with intense energy.

Though the Indian player did not win a single title in his ATP career, he did come close in the Chennai Open final in 2009 but lost to Marin Cilic. Somdev could not really take his game to the next level in the ATP and become a successful player at the ATP, where the competition is top class.

However, he did play some quality matches for India in the Davis Cup, and more importantly, he did well for the nation in 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Asian Games, winning gold in the singles contest. That was one of the best years for him, as he brought accolades to India with his incredible skills on the tennis court.

Now, the golden question remains – what next for Somdev?

There are reports and also rumours suggesting that the Indian tennis star will take up coaching. And that may be true as Somdev, who has missed out in Chennai Open 2017 slated to begin on Monday, has been helping some young guys. There were also talks that Somdev might be interested in taking up India coach role in the Davis Cup.

Irrespective of what role he takes up, Somdev will be remembered as a fierce competitor, who is the only Indian singles player so far to have come close to winning an ATP title.