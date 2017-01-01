New Year mass shooting at Istanbul nightclub leaves 39 dead and up to 70 injured

  • January 1, 2017 17:32 IST
    By Reuters
An attack on a nightclub in Istanbul has left at least 39 dead and around 70 injured. A sole gunman is said to have opened fire in the Reina nightclub at about 1:30am local time. The attacker escaped and is now being hunted by police. There were reportedly up to 700 people in the nightclub at the time of the attack. At least 15 of the victims are said to be foreigners. Turkish authorities have imposed a media blackout on coverage of the attack.
