With New Year come new hopes, aspirations and dreams. Every year, people across the world set themselves certain goals that they wish to achieve and maintain throughout the year. Many celebrities from the glamour world have also revealed the dreams that they will work to fulfil in 2018.

While some wish to be more organised in life, a few believe that resolutions can be made at any time of year and not just at the beginning of the new year.

Here are some popular television celebs who have shared their resolutions for 2018, as reported by the Times of India.

Vivek Dahiya:

One thing I would like to give up is temptation! I mean the Chocolate, but on a serious note, I don't really want to give up on anything but just add a bit more discipline to my daily routine.

Asha Negi:

My new year resolution is to be happier and much more content this year with just about everything I have. Other than that, I aim at getting fitter and healthier by exercising more regularly.

Shantanu Maheshwari:

My new year resolution is to keep myself in the best of health, and just work at keeping myself fit to give in 100% to whatever I take up on the work front.

Rohan Mehra:

My new year resolution for 2018 is to work on even bigger work opportunities that come my way, with a 100% dedication from my side. I also aim at making myself a better person in the new year.

Faisal Khan:

My resolution for 2018 is to take up new genres of work, like experimenting with roles, maybe trying out anchoring or just doing something different which I can enjoy as well. Also, my favourite film of 2017 was Baahubali 2! It was larger than life, with of course some amazing performances and fantastic story-line. Overall, one of the best films of the year I will say.