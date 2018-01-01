The year 2018 has arrived and it is going to be an interesting one in Bollywood. While movies like Padman and Sui Dhaaga are going to release, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are set to make their debuts.

Also, Bollywood lovers will see many interesting on-screen pairs who will come together for the first time.

Take a look at top 5 upcoming on-screen couples here:

Irrfan Khan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Irrfan, who were last seen together on the big screen in Piku, are reuniting for Vishal Bhardwaj's production, which will be directed by Honey Trehan. The story of the film is said to be based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's novel titled 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of gangster Rahima Khan and the film will reportedly hit the screens on October 2, 2018.

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma

Varun and Anushka are teaming up for Yash Raj Films' upcoming flick Sui Dhaaga. It is said to be based on the Indian government's Make in India initiative.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is making her debut this year alongside Sushant Singh in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The movies' posters have won hearts. The story is based on the Uttarakhand floods that happened in June 2013.

Jhanvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan and Jhanvi are coming together for the first time in a Bollywood movie, Dhadak. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is a remake of the superhit Marathi flick Sairaat.

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal

The much-awaited couple on-screen is Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Meghna Gulzar's Raazi will feature Vicky as an Army officer, while Alia will be playing a Kashmiri girl.

The film is based on the book Calling Sehmat, which is a story of a Kashmiri girl getting married to an Army officer and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Other pairs are Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Sumeet Vyas in Veere Di Wedding, Deepika and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavat, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in Aiyaary, Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in Padman, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in Race 3, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in Fanne Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive.