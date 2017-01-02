With New Year come new hopes, aspirations and dreams. Every year, people across the world set themselves certain goals that they wish to achieve and maintain throughout the year. Many celebrities from the glamour world have also revealed the dreams that they will work to fulfil in 2017.

While some wish to be more organised in life, a few believe that resolutions can be made at any time of year and not just at the beginning of the new year. Here are some popular television celebs who have shared their resolutions for 2017.

Leena Jumani: Leena, who plays the role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, said: "For the last three years, I have been making a resolution of losing weight but in 2017, I will give my 100 percent to be more fit and fabulous. I would like to wish everyone a lovely New Year ahead."

Ssharad Malhotra: Ssharad's New Year resolution is to maintain a healthier lifestyle by improving his eating habits and also getting sufficient sleep.

Vivian Dsena: "I believe that one should never need a New Year resolution. It should start at any time of the year," said the actor.

Mohammad Nazim: Nazim wishes to be more organised in terms of time management, which will help him balance his personal and professional life.

Nikitin Dheer: "I wouldn't want to share the resolution but it will be the same as last year since I feel it would be nice if many things don't change," he said.

Rashami Desai: "My New Year resolution is that I won't get affected by anything which will stop me from working and living a fulfilling life," said the actress.

Eisha Singh: "New Year resolutions are the hardest to stick to. I think my resolution should be to try to stick to whatever resolution I have undertaken. Here is wishing everyone a fabulous New Year and I hope 2017 will be spectacular for us all," the television actress said.