Planning to dance your way into the New Year, but not sure where to go? No worries, here is a list of pubs that will help you figure out your New Year plan. There are a number of amazing places in Bangalore that serve not only some delicious food and exotic alcohol, but also make for a memorable walk into the New Year. So, here are a few places to take your gang of friends and party into the night.

Tippler - On The Roof, Indira Nagar: Instead of celebrating welcoming the New Year in cliché ways, Trippler – On The Roof is inviting you to welcome 2017 in an epic Russian style. Titled Sputnik 2017 - New Year's Eve Party at Tippler, the party will feature a bar signatures and will see DJ Ameeth spinning International and Bollywood hits throughout the night. Entry costs begin at Rs 2000 per head and Single Ladies, Stags and Couples are all welcomed.

Skyye, UB City: Welcome the New Year under a sky full of stars at Skyee. Situated on the on the 16th Floor, you can a beautiful view of Bangalore. You can enjoy a glass of whiskey and chilly breeze as the host organise a musical night on New Year's Eve with Pacha Ibiza on Tour featuring Sem Thomasson. Tickets are available for single ladies, staggers and couples.

The Big Pitcher, Old Airport Road: One among the best breweries in Bangalore, The Big Pitcher serves some amazing brewed beers. With the idea of putting up an entertaining show for the New Year's Eve, the microbrewery has come up with the theme of Musketeers – A Masquerade Theme Party. The organisers are putting up a show with acts by Italian belly dancers, international fire dancer and four amazing DJs across – DJ Allika (from Italy), DJ Wayne Carter, DJ Thosh and DJ Shane. The entry begins from Rs 5,999 for couples, Rs 4,499 for stags and Rs 2,999 for the ladies.

The Humming Tree, Indira Nagar: If you want a place to lay back and relax as you welcome the New Year, Humming Tree is the place for you. The venue hosts live artists, bands and performers, creating calm yet enjoyable atmosphere. The Humming Tree is redefining 'Couple Entry', inviting everyone, people of any kind, friends of all orientations, for the happiest, most fun house party in Bangalore. The place is offering unlimited alcohol and unlimited food. The night will be hosted by Maya the Drag Queen, and will showcase a special fire show by Smriti Singh.

Indigo Live Music Bar, Koramangala: Bring in the New Year with DJ Hussain at Indigo Live Music Bar on December 31. Offering unlimited food and drinks, the place will offer a good mix of crowd and energy. The bar is built on two levels, first has a 3D projector that transforms music into another level and second has an island ice bar installation, huge LED screen allowing guests to enjoy matches. So you can choose how you want to bring tin 2017 at the bar.

High Ultra Lounge, Malleswaram: Looking for a romantic option to take your crush/special someone on New Year's Eve? You can choose High Ultra Lounge. Enjoy the open air ambience as the organisers put together a musical evening with DJ Nash, DJ Rohan Kapoor (the celebrity DJ's of Bangalore) and DJ Linoy on the console.

Other places to check out: Church Street Social, Toit Brewpub, Hard Rock Café, The Sugar Factory, Blue Frog, Beer Republic and Windmill Craftworks.