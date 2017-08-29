In a surprise move, Xiaomi launched a new Redmi 4A variant with higher RAM and storage capacity in India on August 29.

The new Redmi 4A model comes with sumptuous 32GB internal storage — double that of the original variant. This will let owners store more multimedia content and mobile apps on the device.

It also houses 3GB RAM (50 percent more than the older model), which will result in smoother functioning of the device. The rest of the features are same for both devices.

The Redmi 4A series sports a sturdy polycarbonate body with a 5.0-inch HD display on the front. Under the hood, it houses a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 13MP camera with single LED flash on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front.

The main attribute of the Redmi 4A is its battery. It boasts a high-capacity 3,120-mAh cell, which can keep the phone running for close to seven days on standby mode. It comes in three colour options — dark grey, gold and rose gold.

It also supports 4G-VoLTE network, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other standard connectivity features.

The new Redmi 4A (3GB RAM+32GB storage) will be available on mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, PayTM, TataCliq and Mi Homes from August 31 for Rs 6,999, just Rs 1,000 more the 2GB RAM+16GB storage model.

