Xiaomi, earlier this month, unveiled the selfie oriented Redmi Y1 (& Y1 Lite) in India and now, the company is reportedly planning another brand new R1 series.

A fully functioning Xiaomi R1 was spotted in a subway in China and the interesting thing about the mystery phone is that it has very thin bezels on the sides resembling FullView (with 18:9 aspect ratio) screen-based Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

However, the new device is said to be a mid-range smartphone. There is no word on key internal hardware, but the images reveal that the Xiaomi R1 will have Type 2 micro-USB port with two single-grille speakers on both sides in the bottom.

Word on the street is that Xiaomi R1 will be priced around ¥1,499 ($227/€191/Rs 14,636).

In a related development, Xiaomi is also prepping to unveil Redmi Note 5, which will replace the company's bestselling phone to date: Redmi Note 4.

It is expected to boast 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) having 18:9 aspect ratio and also comes packed with 4,000mAh battery, 12MP camera, latest MIUI 9 (with Android 7.1.1 Nougat), 64GB internal storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/630 series.

Xiaomi is also confirmed to launch an India-region specific budget phone later this month on November 30.

Going by the teaser "#DeshKaSmartphone", the upcoming Xiaomi will be an entry-level phone and have long-lasting battery.

