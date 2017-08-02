A fresh leak on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo has confirmed the existence of Xiaomi Mi 6 Youth edition aka Mi 6C. The latest leak clearly showcases the image of the handset along with its specs sheet.

Xiaomi has officially denied all the rumours surrounding the Mi 6C while the recent report from Taiwan clarifies that the Mi 6 Youth edition indeed exists with its launch date set for later this year. In line with the report, a newly leaked specs sheet and image render of the Mi 6C has reconfirmed the existence of Xiaomi's in-house Surge S3 processor.

As per the leaked specs sheet, the Mi 6C will be powered by the Surge S2 octa-core chipset which is based on the 16nm process node, unlike its predecessor (Surge S1) which was built on 28nm node. In other words, the Surge S2 processor includes an A73 quad-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and an A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Both these quad-core processors are put together to form the octa-core Surge S2 processor, which will be paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM.

Although the previous rumours point to 12MP dual rear cameras on the handset akin to the Mi 6, the latest leak hints at 12MP rear camera alongside a 5MP front-facing selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 6C pricing and availability details

The Mi 6C is expected to retail at ¥1999 (yuan) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the contrary, the 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage will sell at ¥2499 (yuan).