The launch of the new top-of-the-line variant of the Vento sedan looks imminent as the new model of the sedan has started reaching the showrooms. A new set of images of the Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus has emerged online, affording a closer look at the changes.

The latest images of the Vento Highline Plus came from a TeamBHP member. The new variant of the Vento will get LED headlamps with DRLs and a reverse camera. Although rumours had suggested that 16-inch alloy wheels would be included in the list of new features, the spotted Vento Highline Plus shows 15-inch alloys. The Vento new variant will remain unchanged in terms of style and design.

On the mechanical front, the new Vento Highline Plus is expected to get the same three engine options -- a 1.2-litre TSI petrol, a 1.6-litre MPI petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel -- mated to 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG. Rumours are rife that there could also be a new 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine in the variant of the Vento, which is expected to belt out 122bhp. Volkswagen is expected to price its new Vento variant starting at Rs 11.39 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus prices (All prices ex-showroom Mumbai)

Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.6 Petrol MT Rs 11.39 lakh Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI MT Rs 12.81 lakh Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.2 TSI DSG AT Rs 12.67 lakh Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI DSG AT Rs 14.09 lakh

Source: TeamBHP