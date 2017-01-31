German carmaker Volkswagen is all geared up to roll out a new variant of its sedan the Vento in India. Adding to the cheer, the new model has already started reaching the dealerships of the company.

2017 Honda City facelift: More details emerge as launch nears

TeamBHP has shared an image of the soon-to-be-launched Highline Plus variant of the Vento, which is believed to have been taken at a dealer yard. The new variant of the Vento will be the top-end model of the sedan in India and it is rumoured to get features such as LED headlamps with DRLs and reversing camera. Other features expected are the new 16-inch alloy wheels. Volkswagen had showcased a new Vento sedan with LED headlamps and DRLs at the Auto Expo last year and later the model was also spied undergoing tests in the country.

The new variant in the Vento sedan line-up is likely to include the same three engine options -- a 1.2-litre TSI petrol, a 1.6-litre MPI petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel -- mated to 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG. There have also been rumours that a new 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine could make it to the new variant of the Vento in India. The rumoured engine is expected to belt out 122bhp of power in the Vento.

While other details of the new Vento Highline Plus variant are scanty at this point, reports suggest that the company is likely to make an on official announcement soon.