With no sign of data tariff war between the major telecom companies coming to an end, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has introduced a new unlimited data and free voice call plan for its prepaid customers.

Acoording to the official website of the telecom service provider, prepaid users can avail its promotional STV or special tariff voucher for Rs 249. It offers 28GB of data with a FUP of 1GB of data per day for 28 days and free voice calls within the same network (local+STD).

However, the offer is valid only until October 25.

The new offer comes a few days after launching Rs 429 pack (for prepaid users) that offers 90GB data for 90 days with a FUP of 1GB per day on PAN India basis (except Kerala circle), and free voice calling facility to all networks (local+STD).

It also has Rs 298 tariff plan which offers unlimited data for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calls (local and STD) to any network. The Chaukka 444 plan offers unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day (no free voice calling benefit) at Rs 444.

Here are best data tariff plans in September from major telecom companies:

Reliance Jio 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Consumers can avail unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming) for a recharge of Rs 309. Rs 399 plan also offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 84 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming). Rs 509 pack offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 2GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming), and Rs 999 pack offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 90 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming).

Vodafone 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Rs 348 plan offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD). Rs 346 plan offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD) but calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week and applicable only to 4G devices. Rs 449 plan also offers unlimited 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days along with unlimited voice calling to any network.

You can also avail unlimited data and free calling offer by opting for other plans like Rs 352, and Rs 445.

Bharti Airtel 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Consumers can avail 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets) for a recharge of Rs 399. Rs 244 plan offers unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 70 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets). Rs 349 plan also offers unlimited 3G/4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 28 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks.

Idea Cellular 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

4G handset owners can avail 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB and unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India for a recharge of Rs 348. Non-4G handset owners can opt for Rs 357 plan that offers same benefits.

Consumers can also go for Rs 449 plan that offers 70GB data with a daily FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea number for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute).