The war between major telecom service providers in India continues as they keep introducing new offers to stay in the competition. Vodafone India has now introduced Rs 392 plan that offers 4G/3G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited voice calling both at home and on roaming. The network also has announced Rs 198 plan offering unlimited calling both at home and while roaming within Vodafone for 28 days.

However, it may be noted that the Rs 392 plan is limited to consumers in Delhi-NCR. The pack can be availed at any of the 296 Vodafone stores, mini stores and 40,000 multi brand outlets in Delhi-NCR.

"A large part of Vodafone's pre-paid subscribers from Delhi & NCR go on roaming during the festive season. We found an existing need for these subscribers to have a pocket-friendly pack that enables them to stay connected with their world even while they are travelling or out of station," said Alok Verma, Business Head – Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India.

Vodafone also has Rs 244, Rs 346, Rs 348 and Rs 449 data tariff plan that offer 1GB data per day and unlimited free voice calls.

Interestingly, BSNL has also announced Rs 298 plan offering unlimited data for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited voice calls (local and STD) to any network in India. However, consumers can avail the offer only for the First Recharge (FRC).

The new plans from Vodafone and BSNL will challenge other telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Aircel.

Reliance Jio offers unlimited 4G data for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming) for a recharge of Rs 309. One can also avail unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming for 84 days with a recharge of Rs 399).

Bharti Airtel has Rs 399 pack that offers 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets). One can also avail unlimited data and voice calls for Rs 499, Rs 349, and Rs 244.

Idea Cellular subscribers can avail 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB for recharge of Rs 348. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India (only 4G handsets and that with 4G-enabled SIM card can avail the offer). However, non-4G handset owners have to pay Rs 357 to avail the same offer. One can also avail 1GB per day for 70 days and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea number with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week.