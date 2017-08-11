In July, a budding actress had filed a complaint against Malayalam director Jean Paul Lal for allegedly making lewd comments to her after she demanded her remuneration for the movie Honey Bee 2: Celebrations.

Read more: Why did Kerala actress file complaint against Jean Paul Lal, 3 others of Honey Bee 2? Lal reacts

Now, the latest update we hear is that the actress is likely to withdraw the case with out of court settlement. Reports suggest that the complainant has informed district additional sessions court that she is not willing to proceed with the case anymore. It is learnt that the court has asked to file an affidavit with her statements.

Why was the case filed against Jean?

The case was apparently filed against Jean, actor Sreenath Bhasi and two technicians Anoop and Anirudh of Honey Bee 2 at the Panangad police station in Ernakulam.

When the case made headlines, International Business Times, India had enquired about it with the Ernakulam Special Branch police station, and it was confirmed that as per the complaint, the crew had spoken in a foul language to her. However, in the legal notice sent to the son of actor-director-producer Lal, the complainant's advocate had claimed that the team of Honey Bee 2 used her body double without her consent for a "vulgar scene" in the movie.

"It was a very vulgar scene where the entry scene of her character was done by merely focusing on her butt and thighs, as she was bending- torso and all- into the front window of a taxi. My client was so embarrassed and is so depressed upon this incident. You made and published such a scene only intending to harm my client and knowing that her character will be individually considered by the audience and it will give an impression that she is a girl of less virtue and upon firm belief that if she is characterized in this way it will defame her reputation," reads the legal statement.

However, soon after the case was registered, Lal had claimed that the actress, who appeared as Lena's character Ruby's brother's daughter, is making unnecessary allegations by demanding a hefty amount for her minor role that she even dropped in between.

Following this, Jean had sought an anticipatory bail plea, and the court had directed the investigators not to arrest him till August 16.