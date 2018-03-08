TVS Motor Company is on a launching spree in India. If it was the new track-bred Apache RR 310 in December 2017, then it took just a matter of weeks before the launch of its 125cc scooter the Ntorq 125.

It now looks like the company is gearing up for another launch. And in all probability, it will be the new Apache RTR 160 and 180 models.

The arrival of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 was confirmed by the company earlier this year. However, TVS had not revealed the launch timeframe. Now, the buzz is that TVS could be looking to launch the Apache RTR 160 in India on March 14. The company is also rumored to launch the facelifted version of the Apache RTR 180 along with this.

New TVS Apache RTR 160, 2018 Apache RTR 180

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 are expected to take cues from their bigger sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V. While the changes in the updated Apache RTR 180 are likely to be limited to the cosmetic updates, the Apache RTR 160 is expected to get copious changes.

An earlier image of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 suggested that the bike would be equipped with features such as telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. The model is also expected to get disc brakes in front.

As for styling, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to get features such as an LED headlamp with pilot lamps, an LED taillamp, and a sculpted and longer seat. The exhaust canister is likely to get a dual-barrel setup while the instrumentation console may come with a backlit LCD display like in its bigger sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V.

In the new Apache 160, the 159.7cc air-cooled engine is likely to be carried over. The mill currently produces 15.2 bhp and 13.1 Nm torque, mated to five-speed transmission. The engine could be tweaked for a better performance.

The Apache RTR 180 facelift, on the other hand, is expected to continue with the 177.4cc single-cylinder engine that gives 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, mated to five-speed transmission.

In terms of pricing, both the Apache 160 and 180 could be priced slightly higher than the current model.

Meanwhile, TVS launched the new version of its Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The updated model, dubbed the Race Edition 2.0, comes in the carburetor, EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection), as well as carburetor with ABS variants, and the prices start from Rs 95,185 (ex-showroom Delhi).

source: GaadiWaadi