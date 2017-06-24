British motorcycle maker Triumph had launched 2017 Street Triple S in India for Rs 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi early this month. The bike maker is reportedly planning to continue to freshen up its line-up and next in the pipeline is the new Tiger Explorer range.

A report in Autocar India claims that the new Tiger Explorer is set to enter India next month. The new range consists of two main variants -- XR and XC. The XC models are designed for adventure off-road riding, while the XR series is best for long distance highway touring.

The XR range consists of XR, XRx and XRt sub-variants while the XC range comes in three variants, XC, XCx and XCa. Out of these six variants, it remains to be seen which all will come to India.

The new range gets subtle changes in design and is sharper than the current model. Reworked body lines have extended a more aggressive look. The entry-level XR and XC models sport WP adjustable suspension, a multi-channel switchable ABS and traction control. Remaining four models receive Triumph's Semi-Active Suspension System. The braking power for all models comes from Brembo callipers.

All the six models of the new Tiger Explorer range will get a new exhaust system and updated clutch for its 1,215 cc inline three-cylinder engine. The engine develops 137 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 6,200 rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The entire range now features Rider modes. The Road and Rain modes are available on the XR and XC models, while an Off-Road mode is additional in the XRx, XCx, XRt and XCa models. The fifth rider mode is programmable as the option in the XRt and XCa.

The Tiger Explorer will go up against the BMW R1200 GS range and Ducati Multistrada 1200 series.

The report also says new Speed Triple is also in the pipeline for India by 2017-end. The company has updated the roadster model globally in 2015-end. The new version is powered by a 1,050cc, inline-three-cylinder motor that develops 140hp of peak power (up by 13hp) and 112 Nm of peak torque (up by 7Nm). The addition of a slip-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle and five different ride modes make the new Speed Triple a proper street fighter.