Toyota Kirloskar Motor bolstered its hybrid car presence in the country with the launch of 4th generation Prius and new Camry hybrid in the country. Both new hybrid vehicles are priced at Rs 38,96,040 and Rs 38,96,040, ex-showroom Delhi respectively.

The new Prius is the first car making use of Toyota's new shared platform --Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) -- and the company touts TNGA's lower centre of gravity for better handling. It is powered by hybrid power-train that consists of a petrol engine along with an electric motor. The 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder DOHC VVT-I motor with Eco and Power modes develops 97bhp at 5,200rpm and 142Nm of torque at 3,600rpm.

The motor works in tandem with 71bhp and 136Nm torque producing the electric motor that sources power from lithium-ion/nickel-metal hydride batteries. The new Prius will be available in Z8 grade and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.27kmpl with minimum emission.

Camry Hybrid is the first and the only hybrid model to be manufactured in India launched in 2013. The new version is equipped with Electronically- Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission that helps responsive performance and reduced fuel consumption, according to Toyota. The sedan comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.16 kmpl. The Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The hybrid setup develops 204bhp. It runs on Hybrid Synergy Drive which can sense and change the source of power from petrol engine to electric motor.

"We are confident that the new and improved Camry Hybrid will add to customer delight and help us spread awareness about the advantages of a strong hybrid technology... Prius was the first hybrid model to be launched by Toyota in India and ever since then we have come a long way. The new Prius is an improvement keeping in mind the Prius DNA along with the first ever introduction of TNGA in any Toyota Motor Corporation model. It is a glimpse of the future expected in Toyota models," said Akitoshi Takemura, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.