Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is reportedly planning to launch the facelifted version of the Corolla Altis sedan next month. The new version will be launched in India after a year of global unveiling held in March 2016.

The facelifted version of one of the most popular sedans in the world comes with a cosmetic upgrade predominantly at front. The integrated grille and headlamp cluster gives a wider stance to the new Corolla Altis. The slim grille with twin horizontal slats has been flanked by new LED headlamp clusters with LED light guides.

The new front bumper now incorporates a large lower grille. The side profile has been updated with the door handles in chrome finish and the sedan will be offered in 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels depending upon the variant. At the rear, a pair of new LED tail lamps and a chrome garnish above the number plate are the new additions.

The interior has been spruced up with a new centre console with a larger 7-inch touchscreen. The facelift also boasts of a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the revised instrument console. For the India-spec, the interior colours is expected to be a combination of black and beige.

The new model is expected to continue with the current 1.4-litre diesel engine and 1.8-litre petrol engine in India. The new Corolla Altis is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Corolla brand is celebrating its 50th year of existence in the global market in 2017. Born in 1966, the sedan currently is being produced in 13 countries, and over 1.3 million units are sold annually in more than 150 countries. To celebrate the success and the 50th birthday of the Corolla, Toyota recently launched a special website for the vehicle.