The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the revised timetable for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations 2017.

The ICSE class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on February 27 and the ISC class 12 examinations were supposed to begin on February 6 but the CISCE had to reschedule the date due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon had said after the Election Commission announced election dates that the examination dates had to be revised.

Accoriding to the revised timetable, the ICSE class 10 examinations will start on March 10 with English paper 1 and conclude on April 21 with Environmental Science (Group II Elective). The ISC Class 12 examimations will now commence on January 30 with Chemistry paper 2 (Practical) and end with Sociology on April 26.

Here is revised schedule of CISE class 10 examimations 2017:

INDIAN CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY EDUCATION EXAMINATION, YEAR 2017 REVISED TIMETABLE DAY & DATE TIME SUBJECT DURATION Friday March 10 11.00 a.m. English Language – ENGLISH Paper 2 hrs WednesdayMarch 15 11.00 a.m. Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2 2 hrs FridayMarch 17 11.00 a.m. History & Civics - H.C.G. - Paper 1 2 hrs SaturdayMarch 18 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs MondayMarch 20 11.00 a.m. Geography - H.C.G. - Paper 2 2 hrs ThursdayMarch 23 11.00 a.m. Second Languages:Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada,Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia,Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, UrduModern Foreign Languages:Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan, Japanese 3 hrs SaturdayMarch 25 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) 3 hrs MondayMarch 27 11.00 a.m. Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs WednesdayMarch 29 11.00 a.m. (Group II Elective)Sanskrit / French 2 hrs ThursdayMarch 30 11.00 a.m. Hindi 3 hrs Saturday

April 1 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs MondayApril 3 11.00 a.m. Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs WednesdayApril 5 11.00 a.m. Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3 2 hrs FridayApril 7 11.00 a.m. (Group III-Elective)Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications,Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, EnvironmentalApplications, Fashion Designing, French, Hindustani Music, HomeScience, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, YogaTechnical Drawing Applications 2 hrs3 hrs SaturdayApril 8 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 3 hrs Wednesday April 12 11.00 a.m. Economics (Group II Elective) 2 hrs MondayApril 17 11.00 a.m. Mathematics 2½ hrs WednesdayApril 19 11.00 a.m. Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) 2 hrs FridayApril 21 11.00 a.m. Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 2 hrs

Note:

1. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

2. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.

Revised schedule of ISC Class 12 examimations 2017:

INDIAN SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, YEAR 2017 REVISED TIMETABLE Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Monday, January 30 9.00 a.m. Chemistry - Paper 2 (Practical) 3 hrs Tuesday, January 31 9.00 a.m. Indian Music - Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)Indian Music - Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)Western Music - Paper 2 (Practical)Home Science - Paper 2 (Practical) - Planning Session 20 minutes

20 minutes

28 minutes1 hr Thursday, February 02 9.00 a.m. Computer Science - Paper 2 (Practical)Planning SessionExamination Session 3 hrs Monday, February 06 9.00 a.m. Physics - Paper 2 (Practical) 3 hrs Tuesday, February 07 9.00 a.m. Home Science - Paper 2 (Practical) - Examination Session 3 hrs Wednesday, February 08 9.00 a.m. iology - Paper 2 (Practical) 3 hrs Wednesday, March 01 2.00 p.m. Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs Thursday, March 02 2.00 p.m. Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)Geometrical & Mechanical DrawingGeometrical & Building Drawing 3 hrs

3 hrs

3 hrs Thursday, March 09 2.00 p.m. Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory)Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs

3 hrs

3 hrs

3 hrs Friday, March 10 9.00 a.m. Biotechnology - Paper 2 (Practical) 3 hrs Wednesday, March 15 2.00 p.m. Mathematics 3 hrs Thursday, March 16 9.00 a.m. Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) 3 hrs Friday, March 17 2.00 p.m. English - Paper 1 (English Language) 3 hrs Saturday, March 18 9.00 a.m. Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) 3 hrs Monday, March 20 2.00 p.m. English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs Friday, March 24 2.00 p.m. Biology - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs Saturday, March 25 2.00 p.m. Political Science 3 hrs Monday, March 27 2.00 p.m. Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs Wednesday, March 29 2.00 p.m. HistoryBiotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs

3 hrs Friday, March 31 2.00 p.m. Business Studies 3 hrs Monday, April 03 2.00 p.m. CommerceElectricity and Electronics 3 hrs

3 hrs Wednesday, April 05 2.00 p.m. Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ ClassicalLanguages 3 hrs Thursday, April 06 9.00 a.m. Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person) 3 hrs Friday, April 07 2.00 p.m. Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs Saturday, April 08 9.00 a.m. Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature) 3 hrs Monday, April 10 2.00 p.m. Accounts 3 hrs Wednesday, April 12 2.00 p.m. Geography - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs Monday, April 17 2.00 p.m. Elective English 3 hrs Wednesday, April 19 2.00 p.m. Economics 3 hrs Friday, April 21 2.00 p.m. Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory) 3 hrs Saturday, April 22 9.00 a.m. Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A') 3 hrs Monday, April 24 2.00 p.m. Psychology 3 hrs Tuesday, April 25 9.00 a.m. Fashion Designing - Paper 2 (Practical) 3 hrs Wednesday, April 26 2.00 p.m. Sociology 3 hrs

Note:

1. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

2. The Question Papers for practical examinations may be distributed to the candidates at 8.45 A.M. to enable them to start writing at 9.00 A.M.

3. The Question Papers for theory examinations may be distributed to the candidates at 1.45 P.M. to enable them to start writing at 2.00 P.M.

4. Practical Examination of Physical Education Paper 2 may be held on any convenient day after 30th January 2017.