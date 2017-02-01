The makers of S3 aka Singam 3 have come up with an interesting video to showcase the English one-liners in the Tamil movie. A teaser from the film was unveiled on Tuesday, January 31.

The video predominantly revolves around Suriya. He will be seen delivering the English one-liners at different moments. The teaser also reveals that the movie deals with an international issue.

Apparently, the new teaser is aimed at attracting the youth, urban audience and US audience. The clip has been received well by the netizens, who have given a thumbs-up to the video. The official teaser has garnered over 1.33 lakh hits so far with over 5000 dislikes.

Suriya will be seen as a fierce cop named Durai Singam. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan, the two female leads, are also part of the teaser. While the former plays the hero's wife, the latter will be enacting the character of a journalist.

Coming to the movie, the release of S3 has already been postponed several times. Originally, the movie was supposed to be a Deepavali treat last year, but the film was pushed back to make way for Suriya's brother, Karthi's, Kaashmora.

The makers then locked in on December 9 as D-day. Surprisingly, S3 release was pushed again, this time for Ram Charan Teja's Dhruva, and rescheduled for December 16. However. the Vardah cyclone effect and demonetisation issues forced the producer to delay the release further.

Later, the release was scheduled for January 26. But this time, it was delayed due to Jallikattu protests. Finally, now it will hit the screens on February 9.

S3 is directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavelraja.