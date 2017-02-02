Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched new WagonR and WagonR Stingray hatchback models in its home market Japan.The WagonR and WagonR Stingray are on sale from 1993 in Japan and the new versions have retained the tall boy design and boxy stance. However, the makeover has lend an aggressive touch to the siblings.

The WagonR gets a new grille highlighted with chrome elements, flanked by new squarish headlamps. Suzuki has reworked the front bumper and it comes with a large air-dam. The WagonR Stingray, on the other hand, has a sportier front with Chevy-like split grille and angular headlamps. The front bumper gets a trapezoidal air-dam and vertical fog lamp housings on either side.

On the sides, the new cars feature body-coloured B pillar. However, the design of the rear is bland. It features new roof-mounted, large, rear windshield and low-placed horizontal tail lamps. Stingray gets a separate styled alloy wheels, side skirts and chrome door handles.

On the inside, the new WagonR range has a new beige dashboard with centre-mounted instrument cluster and a tablet-sized touch-screen infotainment system. The Stingray comes with the same dashboard design but it is finished in black with red highlights.

The Japan spec WagonR model is powered by a 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 51bhp and develops 60Nm of peak torque. The hybrid variants get a motor that produces 3.1bhp and 50Nm of torque extra. The same motor in Stingray churns out 65 bhp and develops 98 Nm of peak torque.

There is no indication whether India-spec WagonR will have the same design. In all probability, Maruti Suzuki will tone down the styling to suit Indian customers. The India launch of New WagonR and Stingray is expected only in 2018.