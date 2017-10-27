Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki has unveiled the new Swish scooter at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show kick-started on October 25. The latest version of the Suzuki scooter comes with a sporty design aiming at young riders.

Suzuki says the new Swish is for those who seek easy and agile handling in city traffic for commuting. At the front, the apron has been redesigned with more sharp panels. The cuts and creases are in line with the Honda Dio or Yamaha Ray ZR which will be appealing to the younger customers. The LED turn indicators and headlamp have been neatly integrated into the apron and the two-tone paint scheme makes the scooter edgier.

The LED treatment has also been extended to tail lamps and rear indicators. Body coloured pillion grab handle, 10-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 120-section rubber and faux air intakes on the handlebar are other notable additions.

The LCD instrument cluster is one of the coolest additions in the new Swish. The scooter is equipped with USB socket for charging smartphones.

Suzuki has not divulged any information on the new Swish's engine yet. The company may employ the 125cc mill currently doing duty in the Access to the new scooter as well. In that case, the single-cylinder engine will develop 8.5bhp and 10.2Nm of peak torque mated to a CVT automatic unit.

The scooter has been unveiled with telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear. The bike comes with a front disc brake and a drum setup at the rear.