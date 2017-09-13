Suzuki's new Swift Sport made its public debut at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 on September 12. The third generation Swift Sport made its stunning debut in Yellow colour shade, showing its lower and wider stance.

"We know that our customers value a dynamic driving experience above everything else," said Swift Sport chief engineer Masao Kobori. So, we've made the new Swift Sport lighter, faster and more stimulating in every way," he added.

The new Swift Sport rests on the "Heartect" platform, which is lighter and has high body rigidity. The torque-to-weight ratio of the new Swift Sport is approximately 4.2 kg/ Nm. At the heart of the new Swift Sport is a 1.4-litre BoosterJet four-cylinder turbo engine, producing 138 bhp of power and 230 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual transmission.

The Swift Sport features an exclusive frontal design with front grille and bumper project the nose beyond that of the standard Swift. There are blacked-out A-pillars and vertically arranged front and rear lamps. The wheelbase is 20mm longer than the previous Swift Sport, while tread is 40mm wider both front and rear. The body of the Swift Sport in its new avatar has been lowered 15mm and widened 40mm. It has a kerb weight of 970 kg, which is 80 kg lighter than the previous version.

Inside, Swift Sport gets a D-shaped steering wheel with dimpled leather and satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching. The chrome finished shift knob and alloy pedals complement the design. It also features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity.

The safety in the new Swift Sport is taken care of by advanced forward detection, dual sensor brake support and lane departure warning along with other features such as six airbags and emergency stop signal.

Now, the obvious question in your mind would be the launch of the new Swift Sport in India. So far, we have not heard anything from the maker about its arrival in India, though Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring the new Swift to the country at Auto Expo 2018.