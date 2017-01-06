New study shows the brain’s ability to recognise faces continues to grow into adulthood

A new study has revealed that in humans, the part of the brain that’s responsible for face recognition continues to grow into adulthood. The results are surprising, since brain development is largely thought to involve synaptic pruning, rather than growth.
