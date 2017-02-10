1 / 2



South Korean carmaker Hyundai is expected to launch the new facelifted Xcent sedan in India in March. Meanwhile, a new set of images of the facelift has hit the web, suggesting the work on the model is progressing fast.

Shared by a member of TeamBHP, the new spy shots of the Xcent shows a partly camouflaged test mule, consolidating the belief that the changes are mostly concentrated on the front and rear. In the new model, the Xcent is expected to get a new cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights in front. The changes at the rear will likely include a cohesive design with a sleek tail-lamp along with redesigned rear fender and boot lid. Inside the cabin, the Xcent may remain largely untouched.

Under the hood, Xcent facelift is expected to get new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine. The same engine that powers the new 2017 Grand i10 in India. The new diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 74bhp of power at 4,000rpm along with 190Nm of torque at 1,750 - 2,250rpm. Currently, Xcent is powered by a 1.1-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol mills. The 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol engine is likely to be continued. It generates 82bhp power at 6,000rpm and 113.8NM torque at 4,000rpm.

Hyundai recently launched the new 2017 Grand i10 facelift in India. The Grand i10 facelift is priced at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Image Source: TeamBHP