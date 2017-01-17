New species of seadragon captured on film for the first time

  • January 17, 2017 23:21 IST
    By Reuters
New species of seadragon captured on film for the first time
For the first time, biologists have captured footage of a new species of seadragon – the ruby phycodurus – alive in the wild. Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California San Diego, captured the footage off the coast of Western Australia in April 2016.
