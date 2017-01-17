- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
New species of seadragon captured on film for the first time
For the first time, biologists have captured footage of a new species of seadragon – the ruby phycodurus – alive in the wild. Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California San Diego, captured the footage off the coast of Western Australia in April 2016.
Most popular