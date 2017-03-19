Just a few days ago, Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus made its debut in India. Now, in the upcoming week, three new smartphones are slated for launch in India.

Up first, Chinese emerging mobile-maker, Xiaomi, which received overwhelming response to the Redmi Note 4, is all geared up to release the entry-level Redmi 4 series on March 20.

Also read: Micromax set to launch most affordable 4G-VoLTE Bharat 1, 2 series phones in India soon

The new Redmi 4 series comes in four variants—low-end Redmi 4A, generic Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime and Redmi 4X. But, we are not sure which special models will be made available in India.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 4 series coming to India; all you need to know

Later in the week, Samsung is scheduled a hold a press briefing to showcase 'Make for India' products. Many believe that the company will launch new Galaxy C7 Pro with region-specific mobile apps.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro boasts metallic cover on the back and up front, it sports a 5.7-inch full HD super AMOLED screen.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 16MP camera on both front and back, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Read more: Samsung tipped to release Galaxy C7 Pro

On coming Thursday (March 23), Oppo is scheduled to announce new camera-oriented F series mobile dubbed as F3 Plus.

Key aspect of Oppo F3 Plus is that it comes with 16MP+8MP dual-cameras on the front. Whereas on the back, it is expected boast single 16MP snapper.

Inside, it is said to house Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 653 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, Android Marshmallow-based Color OS 3.0 out-of-the-box.

Read more: OPPO's dual selfie camera smartphone's specifications leaked ahead of March 23 launch: Everything to know

Honourable mention:

Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC is hosting international product launch event on March 20.

HTC's latest teasers says—"Spring is coming," along with a Chinese caption that Facebook translates to "HTC will give you an unexpected surprise."

Rumour has it that the company might unveil HTC 10 successor HTC 11 and mid-range X10. But, we cannot vouch for HTC 11 launch, as HTC would have picked London or New York City to unveil a flagship phone and also would have started teasing key features several weeks before the phone launch.

Our logical intuition dictates us to believe that HTC is most likely unveil the X10 series. Recent reports indicate that it will come with 5.5-inch full HD display, 2GHz MediaTek's Helio P10 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on mobile phones.