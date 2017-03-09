The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue Rs 10 notes with more security features. The new notes would carry inset letter "L" in both number panels.

The notes with signature of the RBI Governor, Dr Urjit R Patel, will be have '2017' as year of printed on the reverse of the note.

The numerals in both the number panels of these banknotes are in the ascending size from left to right while the first three alpha-numeric characters (prefix) remain constant in size.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank in the past will continue to be a legal tender.

In February, the RBI said it will soon issue new notes of Rs 100. The new banknotes would have a similar design as that of the Rs 100 banknotes issued previously in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

The new currency notes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005 will have an inset letter 'R' in both the number panels, bearing the signature of the RBI governor and the year of printing '2017' printed on the reverse of the banknote.

The banknotes issued previously would stay legal tender, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 8, 2016, which had scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. One of the reasons given by PM Modi for scrapping the notes was to stop counterfeiting of notes.