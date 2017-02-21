Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors is reportedly planning to launch its new Redditch series-inspired Classic bikes in UK. The emerging reports suggest that the company's Redditch range will be launched in UK in April 2017 and will be offered the Classic 500 models.

The Redditch series, which is on sale in India, is available in the Classic 350 bikes. A report of IndianAutosBlog says that the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Redditch series in UK will also be the upgraded Euro 4 compliant model. The updated Classics 500 also features rear disc brakes and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), while other features remain as it is.

In India, the new 2017 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch series is the addition of new colours that have been inspired by the paint schemes of 50s-era Royal Enfield motorcycles, that were produced in Redditch, UK - the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Besides the colour, the 2017 Redditch series also gets the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram, first used in 1939 on the prototype of 125cc 'Royal Baby', a 2-stroke motorcycle.

Royal Enfield motorcycles were manufactured in its pre-world war era factories in Redditch, a needle-making town located fifteen miles south of Birmingham in UK. Although the Redditch plant stopped the production in 1967, series such as the Ensign, Clipper, Crusader and the 2008 Royal Enfield Classic wore the Redditch monogram either on the engine or fuel tank.

The Classic 500 is powered by 499cc twinspark, air-cooled engine poised to generate 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield is also expected to launch the new upgraded models of the Classic 350, 500, Bullet and Himalayan in India.

Source: IndianAutosBlog