Here is a New Year gift to all the retro bike lovers from Royal Enfield. The bike maker has announced the launch of the new Redditch series-inspired Classic 350 in India with a price tag of Rs 1,46,093 (on-road Delhi).

The Redditch Classic 350 has been inspired by the paint schemes on the Royal Enfield motorcycles of the '50s, which were produced in Redditch, UK — the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The new Classic 350 motorcycle comes in three variants — Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue.

The new retro street model Classic 350 has started reaching the showrooms of the company and delivery is expected to start in January 2017. With the Redditch series, Royal Enfield now has nine variants for its Classic 350 range. Bookings for the new series will open on January 7 at all Royal Enfield stores across India.

"Royal Enfield launched the Classic in 2008 based on its popular 'J2' model, as our brand has always taken inspiration from its rich heritage to come up with evocative motorcycles in the modern era," said Rudratej Singh, president, Royal Enfield, announcing the launch of the new Classic range. "The Classic then became one of the most loved motorcycles from Royal Enfield. Looking back into our decades old legacy, we have given Classic a makeover taking cues from the motorcycles produced at Redditch, Royal Enfield's birthplace UK."

The Classic 350, which comes powered by 346cc Twin spark single cylinder engine, can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The new Redditch Classic 350 motorcycle range will be available at an on-road price of Rs 1,57,577 in Mumbai, Rs 1,47,831 in Chennai, Rs 1,55,456 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,49,340 in Hyderabad.