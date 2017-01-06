CW's new drama Riverdale, a new series based on the popular Archie comics, just dropped a very short trailer, according to comicbook.com. And, the trailer drops a hint or two on the death of Jason Blossom.

But that's not even the half of it. The trailer shows Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge kissing each other instead of doubling down on the efforts to land Archie, their common love interest. So, is there any kind of weirdness bubbling up in the series or is it just a promotional stunt?

Here is the official synopsis:

The live-action series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale's wholesome facade. The show will focus on the eternal love triangle of Archie Andrews, girl-next-door Betty Cooper, and rich socialite Veronica Lodge, and will include the entire cast of characters from the comic books—including Archie's rival, Reggie Mantle, and his slacker buddy, Jughead Jones.

Riverdale features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Mädchen Amick as Betty's mother Alice, and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.

Riverdale is set to premiere on January 26 at 9 PM ET on The CW. It will be available on Netflix as well. Watch the new trailer below.