French carmaker Renault cannot take its eyes off its small car, the Kwid, which turned its fortune in India. After rolling out the AMT (automated manual variant) of the Kwid in 2016, the company has now launched a special edition of the model in India, called Kwid 'Live for More' Edition.

Also read: Renault Kaptur (Captur) coming to India this year; begins testing

Available in both 800cc and 1.0 litre variants, the new 'Live for More' Edition of the small car gets slight changes on the exterior and interior.

Renault Kwid 'Live for More' Edition price, bookings

Renault is expected to announce the price of the new edition soon. However, it is available for bookings.

Renault Kwid 'Live for More' Edition features

On the exterior, the new edition of the Kwid features electric red grille highlights, dual-tone roof rails and contrasting rear spoiler. In the cabin, Renault has given dual-tone steering wheel cover and touchscreen MediaNAV.

The Kwid, which became an instant hit in the Indian market, received over 1.65 lakh bookings in 2016. Renault has been adding more variants to its line-up. Originally launched with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor, which is tuned to churn out 53bhp at 5,678rpm and a peak torque of 72Nm at 4,386rpm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the Kwid now also has a 1.0 litre variant that comes with 999cc 3-cylinder engine. It can churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm and claims to deliver a mileage of 23.01 kmpl.

In November 2016, Renault added the Kwid AMT to its portfolio. It is available in the top-end RXT variant of the car, and comes powered by a 1.0-litre engine. The Kwid 1.0 litre AMT claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 24.04 kmpl, which is higher than the 23.01kmpl mileage of Kwid 1.0litre.