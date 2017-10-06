French manufacturer Renault's Romanian subsidiary Dacia has unveiled 2018 Duster SUV at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Dacia Duster is sold under the Renault brand in India and it is one of the top selling SUVs here.

Since India is a hotbed for Duster, the carmaker should ideally bring the latest version here. However, emerging reports indicate that Renault India may not launch the new version anytime soon. The reason is the new yet-to-be-launched Captur premium SUV.

Renault India will launch the Captur SUV this month and it will be positioned above the Duster. However an extreme price difference between both products are not expected and hence it may end up two similar products in the same price bracket.

Renault India wants at least a year of breathing space after the launch Captur, reports Autocar India. A year gap will also help Renault to establish the Captur brand in Indian market. Going by the report, launch of next generation of the Duster can be expected only in the festive season of 2018 or early 2019. Meanwhile, Renault India is expected to showcase new Duster at Auto Expo India in February 2018.

In keeping with the model's DNA, the new Duster comes with accentuated muscular styling and a brand-new body colour - Atacama Orange. The new distinctive grille has an integrated inlay with the headlights positioned at the car's extreme corners that make the model appear wider.

The new version has crease lines on the bonnet and satin-chrome-finish skid plate add mass. The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked. The new 17-inch alloy wheels and black wing arch trims on sides cannot go unnoticed.

Jeep Renegade-ish rectangular taillights are the eye-catching change at the rear. New crease lines and satin-chrome-finish skid plate adds freshness at the rear.

Source: ACI