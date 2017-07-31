Princess Diana's video recordings continue to reveal explosive details about her personal life. New recordings of her interview with voice coach Peter Settelen reveal Diana's sex life with her husband Prince Charles.

Diana and Charles had a sizzling start from kissing to Charles being all over her, but things changed after their sex life fizzled out. The late Princess of Wales revealed these details to Settelen between 1992 and 1993 when she hired him for voice coaching.

Here are a few details of the couple's life that Diana revealed to Settelen, according to Daily Mail.

When Charles was all over Diana

Before the royal wedding, Diana and Charles had spent time only on 13 occasions. When Diana had met him during his polo match, her feelings had changed for him.

"I am quite impressed. He chatted me up, [he was all over me] like a bad rash; I thought...ehh [pulls back, pulls face]. We were at a barbecue that night talking about Mountbatten and his girlfriend and I said, ''You must be so lonely'," she said.

"I said, 'It's pathetic watching you walking up the aisle with Lord Mountbatten's coffin in front, ghastly. You need someone beside you...' Agggh. Wrong word! Whereupon he leapt upon me and started kissing me and everything and [waves arms] urrgh...You know, this is not what people do," she added.

When Diana was a challenge

After the polo match, Charles asked Diana to visit the Buckingham Palace but she answered back. "Next day he said, 'You must come to Buckingham Palace with me, I have some work to do but you wouldn't mind sitting while I do my work'."

"I thought, 'Well, bugger it, I do mind sitting there while you do your work,' and I said that and it sort of lit up something in him, that someone answered back. So I was quite a challenge."

"He wasn't consistent with his courting abilities," she added.

Thrill was immense and intense

Diana said that Charles used to call her every day for a week and then not used to talk to her for three weeks. "Very odd. I thought, Fine. Well, he knows where I am if he wants me. The thrill when he used to ring up was so immense and intense. It would drive the other three girls in my flat crazy," she said.

Diana and Charles' sexual relation

When she was talking about the beginning of their relationship, Diana also revealed about her sex life. Settelen asked her about her sexual relationship with Charles, she replied, "Once every three weeks and then it fizzled out about seven years ago, six years ago."

Diana's battle with bulimia

She also discussed with Settelen about bulimia, a serious eating disorder marked by binge eating, and how everyone in the family blamed bulimia for the failure of their marriage.

"Everybody knew about the bulimia in the family and they all blamed the failure of the marriage on the bulimia, and that's taken some time to get them to think differently. I said I was rejected, I didn't think I was good enough for this family, so I took it out on myself," she told Settelen.

"I said 'I could've gone to alcohol, which would've been obvious, I could've been anorexic, which would be even more obvious. I decided to do the more discreet thing, which ultimately wasn't discreet but I chose to hurt myself instead of hurting all of you."