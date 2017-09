Army canteens have been facing a severe stock crunch in the past two months. The reason; change in the stock procurement system.

The new procurement system became operational from August 1, 2017. Under the new system, the canteens have to place estimates based on 'average strength' of a unit in an area.

This has led to inconvenience for serving and retired personnel, who said there was no need for the new system.

