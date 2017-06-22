Netflix has unveiled a new poster for their much-anticipated superhero series, The Defenders. The four street level superheroes, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, have come together in the new black-and-white poster.

The Defenders, one of the most impressive teams of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comprises the quartet of singular heroes. They have one common goal — to save New York City.

Also read: New Marvel's The Defenders trailer: Is the super team of Marvel street superheroes capable of saving the New York City? [VIDEO]

The highly anticipated superhero series will be the crossover of Marvel's street superheroes as it will feature Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Finn Jones as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist.

Netflix just released this poster for Marvel’s The Defenders. Show starts streaming August 18, 2017 pic.twitter.com/r3a9t0AfDC — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 22, 2017

All these superheroes already featured in their own series named accordingly to their characters — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Among them, Daredevil is geared up to get a third season. The rest will get a second season soon as filming for a few is going on.

The newest official synopsis of the Netflix series reads:

[The Defenders are] a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

The series also stars Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver as Alexandra, the antagonist of the series. The cast also includes Elodie Yung as Elektra, Scott Glenn as Stick, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, with Simone Missick as Misty Knight and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

All the episodes of Marvel's The Defenders will premiere on Netflix on August 18 2017 at 12.01 am PT.

Watch the trailer here: