New photos show missing teen Elizabeth Thomas with 50-year-old alleged abductor

  • April 1, 2017 14:38 IST
A missing Tennessee teenager and the former teacher accused of abducting her were spotted hundreds of miles away in Oklahoma at a Walmart. Elizabeth Thomas and her 50-year-old alleged kidnapper Tad Cummins have been missing since mid-March. The former teacher was fired after a student reported that they had seen the pair kissing in a classroom.
