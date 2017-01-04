Overwatch, a first person shooter (fps) multiplayer game released last year, has now received a major patch applicable to gamers owning Xbox One, PS4 and Windows 10 PCs across the world. USP of the new update, called Oasis, is the ability for players to do battle among intense city traffic.

The latest Oasis map refers to a city which the developers of Overwatch claim to be 'advanced'. This patch also falls into the category of Control Maps. Oasis should now be live across all gaming platforms.

Another important aspect to check out after installing the Oasis patch is the Ministries that works as a mafia. It's a potential treasure trove of secrets.

"A monument to human ingenuity and invention, researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city dedicated to scientific progress without restraints." states Blizzard's community manager in an official blog post.

As far as the major enhancements of Oasis are concerned, players can check out the customised jump pads through which aerial acrobatics can be done to detect enemies better and slaughter them mercilessly.

