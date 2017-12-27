In the early December, Nokia 5 received the Android Oreo 8.0 beta just after the Nokia 8. After the update, the Nokia 5 has seen some noticeable changes. Now a new beta build is being rolled out which will bring a build version V5.160, the total download size will be around 1,694MB (1.6GB) and is being rolled out as an OTA (Over-the-Air) update.

There is no such clarity what exact changes this new build will bring compared to the previous one. According to reports from NokiaPowerUser, this new update will fix a multitasking-related bug which wasn't addressed in the previous beta version.Moreover, the final Oreo release will be expected to the device in next month which is January 2018.

However, except the multitasking bug fix, there will be no major changes made to the interface of the device with the new Oreo beta update.

Android Oreo is a latest and significant update and we already know that the Oreo 8.0 update will bring some major improvement in features and Android user experience. Android Oreo will bring changes in features like as picture-in-picture, faster boot times, integrated Instant Apps, Google Play Protect, autofill, notification dots, and a lot more.

The consistency of rolling out the security patches and the latest Android updates of HMD Global is pretty good. HMD Global has already made a commitment that it will roll out the stable version of the Android Oreo update to its smartphone series by the end of this year.

In addition, these smartphones will receive two years of OS update support, also confirming that these smartphones will be receiving the upcoming Android update P.

If you want to download this update you can check by going to Settings and searching software updates and then by checking for the update. If you get the update and you see the download option then you are all set to go. Just hit the download button and your new beta build will be downloaded and installed on your device.