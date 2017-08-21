After launching the limited edition Soft Gold OnePlus 5 model, OnePlus has released top-end OnePlus 5 Slate Gray with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India.

The new OnePlus 5 Slate Gray variant can be purchased exclusively on the company's official e-commerce partner Amazon India site for Rs 37,999. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering Rs 1,500 discount (via Amazon Pay balance) to prospective buyers with American Express credit card.

The company is also offering no cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) options on select partner banks' cards.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 5 comes with the top-of-the hardware including dual 16MP+20MP with Sony sensors hardware and software, developed in collaboration with renowned DxOMark Mobile, latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient processor yet and is backed by sumptuous 8GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS v2.1.

It also boasts 3,300mAh battery with game-changing Dash charging technology, which can power-up the phone battery from zero percent to more than 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products

Key specifications of OnePlus 5: