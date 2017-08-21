OnePlus 5 Review Close
After launching the limited edition Soft Gold OnePlus 5 model, OnePlus has released top-end OnePlus 5 Slate Gray with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India.

The new OnePlus 5 Slate Gray variant can be purchased exclusively on the company's official e-commerce partner Amazon India site for Rs 37,999. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering Rs 1,500 discount (via Amazon Pay balance) to prospective buyers with American Express credit card.

The company is also offering no cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) options on select partner banks' cards.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 5 comes with the top-of-the hardware including dual 16MP+20MP with Sony sensors hardware and software, developed in collaboration with renowned DxOMark Mobile, latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient processor yet and is backed by sumptuous 8GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS v2.1.

It also boasts 3,300mAh battery with game-changing Dash charging technology, which can power-up the phone battery from zero percent to more than 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 5 Slate Gray variant with 8GB RAM goes on sale in India

Key specifications of OnePlus 5:

Model OnePlus 5
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat OxygenOS
Processor 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR 4
Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1.2
Camera
  • Main: 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisaton), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus); with dual-tone LED flash, 4K resolution video at 30fps, 1080P resolution video at 60fps, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps, Time-Lapse, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ,, Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image
  • Front: 16MP camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, fixed autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Time-Lapse, Front Features, HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty
Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A)
Network 4G-LTE (Cat.
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v5.0 (supports aptX & aptX HD), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO + dual band: 2.4GHz & 5GHZ), GPS/GLONASS, BeiDou, USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Dirac HD sound, Alert slider, gesture control display (on/off), RGB LED notification light, NFC (Near Field Communication), Haptic vibration motor
Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
Weight 153g
Colours Midnight Black / Slate Gray/ Soft Gold
Price
  • 6GB RAM + 64GB: Rs.32,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs. 37,999
