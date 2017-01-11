Unveiled on January 8, Nokia 6 is slated to go on sale in China on Wednesday, January 11. During the launch, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner HMD Global Oy had announced that there are no immediate plans for making it available outside China.

Now, new evidence (courtesy, Nokia Power User) suggests that the company is secretly readying an international Nokia 6 variant. The device bearing Nokia 6 moniker with model number TA-1003, understood to be the global variant has passed Bluetooth certification and many believe that it might be unveiled at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2017. Nokia has already confirmed its participation in the Barcelona event from February 28-March 2. [Note: TA-1000 model is China-region specific model]

As of now, Neither Nokia or brand copyrights-holder HMD Global Oy has made any official comments on Nokia 6's international debut. We just have to wait a few more weeks to know what the two companies have in store for fans.

Nokia 6 sports 5.5-inch full HD display and comes with Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 4GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera on the back, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery, which run the phone for close to 768 hours under standby mode.

Nokia 6, which is expected to go on sale in China soon via JD Mall, costs ¥1699 (approx. $246/€233/Rs 16,739).

