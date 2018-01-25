Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto X4 variant in India on February 1. As per the Motorola India teaser, the upcoming Moto X4 model will be faster, smarter, sharper and stunning, hinting the device will have upgraded internal hardware.

Though there is no specific mention of the components, word on the street is that that it will come with sumptuous 6GB RAM, 50% capacity upgrade over the current Moto X4(4GB RAM). With sumptuous physical memory, the phone will certainly respond faster in terms of loading apps, switching between multiple apps and most importantly, will work with very less lag when played with graphics-rich games.

Also, the company has confirmed that the Android Oreo, which was released to the original Moto X4 recently, will come in the new Moto X4 out-of-the-box.

Gear up to get smarter with the all new #MotoX4, that’s powered by the newest and sweetest version of Android yet! Arriving on @Flipkart on 1st February. pic.twitter.com/Uj78lztbGD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 24, 2018

Rest of the specifications are said to be same in both the devices. With upgraded RAM capacity, the new Moto X4 is expected to cost more than the generic model but will be under Rs. 25,000.

Currently, Moto X4 comes in two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

The highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

The new Moto X4 comes with full HD screen and on the back, it flaunts an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

It has a special film below the glass cover on shell's top so that the device reflect light and make the device look different when seen from a different angle.

Under-the-hood, 5.2-inch full HD phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

It comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification which means that users can take Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Lenovo's Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4: