Lenovo, Motorola, Moto X4, launch, price, specifications,availability details, IFA 2017, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin
[Representational Photo] New Motorola Moto X4 variant coming to India next month: All you need to know In Picture: Motorola Moto X4Motorola Official Press Kit

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto X4 variant in India on February 1. As per the Motorola India teaser, the upcoming Moto X4 model will be faster, smarter, sharper and stunning, hinting the device will have upgraded internal hardware.

Though there is no specific mention of the components, word on the street is that that it will come with sumptuous 6GB RAM, 50% capacity upgrade over the current Moto X4(4GB RAM). With sumptuous physical memory, the phone will certainly respond faster in terms of loading apps, switching between multiple apps and most importantly, will work with very less lag when played with graphics-rich games.

Also, the company has confirmed that the Android Oreo, which was released to the original Moto X4 recently, will come in the new Moto X4 out-of-the-box.

Motorola Moto X4 with 6GB RAM coming to India exclusively on Flipkart on February 1, 2018.Motorola India (@motorolaindia) via Twitter

Rest of the specifications are said to be same in both the devices. With upgraded RAM capacity, the new Moto X4 is expected to cost more than the generic model but will be under Rs. 25,000.

Currently, Moto X4 comes in two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

The highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Lenovo, Motorola, Moto X4, launch, price, specifications,availability details, IFA 2017, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin
[Representational Image] New Motorola Moto X4 variant coming to India next month: All you need to know In Picture: Motorola Moto X4Motorola Official Press Kit

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

The new Moto X4 comes with full HD screen and on the back, it flaunts an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

It has a special film below the glass cover on shell's top so that the device reflect light and make the device look different when seen from a different angle.

Under-the-hood, 5.2-inch full HD phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

It comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification which means that users can take Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Lenovo's Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4:

Model Moto X4
Display 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
  • Pixel density: 424 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.1 Nougat (Android Oreo coming soon) with Amazon Alexa digital assistant + Google Assistant
Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU
GPU 650MHZ Adreno 508
RAM 3GB/4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 2TB
Camera
  • Main: dual camera- (12MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size + 8MP ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size) with Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), Ultra-wide angle shot, Professional mode, Depth detection and depth effects, Selective Focus, Selective Black & White (beta), Background Replacement (beta), Spot Color Landmark/Object Recognition, Scan barcodes/QR codes/Business cards, Panorama, Slo-motion video, Best shot, Video recording: 2160P/4K (30fps), 1080P (60fps), 720P (30fps), 480P (30fps)
  • Front: 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Selfie flash / light, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama, Face filters, Beautification mode, Professional mode
Battery 3,000mAh (non-removable)
  • 15W TurboPower charger (up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes charging)
Network 4G-LTE (Cat.11 DL/Cat.5 UL: depending on region of sale)
Add-ons 1P68 water-and-dust resistant certification, fingerprint sensor, single Nano SIM card, Bluetooth 5.0 (BR/EDR/BLE), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz +5GHz), NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Type-CTM USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, front-ported speaker, 3-Mics;Moto Experiences: moto display, moto voice, moto actions, moto guard, moto sound experience, moto key, one-button navigation
Dimensions 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm (9.45 mm at camera bump)
Weight 16gg
Colours Super Black/Sterling Blue
Price
  • 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 20,999
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 22,999